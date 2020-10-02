‘Good that gram sabhas were cancelled’

Given the rising COVID-19 cases, village panchayat presidents in Tiruppur district were largely appreciative of the State government’s decision to call off the gram sabhas that were to be held on Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday.

President of Kavandachipudur panchayat president R. Selvi said that around 20 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in her village panchayat. At least 200 persons would have come for the gram sabha, increasing risk of a further spread of the disease, she told The Hindu. Although these meetings were not held, petitions regarding basic facilities from all nine wards in the panchayat were received and action would be initiated, she said.

Iduvai panchayat president K. Ganesan said the State government should have announced the cancellation at least two days ago, and not as late as Thursday evening. Conducting gram sabhas was vital to flagging people’s issues with the government, but the safety of the people was more important, he said, adding that nearly 30 persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in Iduvai village panchayat.

Explore alternatives

K.G. Inbarasan, general secretary of Institute of Grassroots Governance, which focuses on strengthening grassroots democracy, said the State government must explore alternative methods to conduct gram sabhas amid the pandemic. “Ward sabhas could be conducted instead of gram sabhas to ensure less crowding,” he said, giving the example of Odisha where such meetings were held at every ward of a village panchayat. Another option is to conduct virtual gram sabha meetings in village panchayats, he suggested.