Good roads, regular water supply top residents’ wish-list in Ammapet

They expect the new Salem Corporation Council to take steps to lay roads

The Ammapet zone in Salem covers 16 Wards –– Wards 9 to 11, and Wards 32 to 44.

Major areas such as Veeranam, Ammapet, Old bus stand area, Kitchipalayam fall in the zone.

Ward 9, 34, 36, 37, 38 and 43 are allotted for General candidates. Ward 10, 11, 32, 33, 35, 39, 40, 41, 42 are allotted for Women (general). Ward 44 has been allotted for Adi Dravidar (general). Vanniyars, Pillais, Chettiars, Mudhaliars and Sourashtra, SC/ST communities and Minorities form the major community base in the Ammapet zone.

Ammapet forms Zone-3 in the Salem Corporation and DMK, AIADMK, PMK, MNM, VCK, BJP have fielded their candidates in the civic polls.

DMK candidates are hopeful that the party being in power in the State would help them garner votes.

For AIADMK, Salem is one of the districts that stood strongly with the party during Assembly elections. However, it has to be seen how the split in AIADMK alliance and fielding of separate candidates by PMK and BJP would work for the party. Since it is the native district of Opposition leader Edappadi K.Palaniswami, the party cadre are pulling out all the stops to gain power in Salem Corporation. Ammapet is the first place in Salem were Mr. Palaniswami campaigned for his party candidates.

N. Neelakandan, a resident of Kitchipalayam, said that the new Salem Corporation Council should take steps to lay roads. The roads that were dug for laying gas pipelines, drinking water pipelines have not been re-laid and cause huge inconvenience to the public. The Corporation should also ensure regular water supply, he said.

Another major issue is the lack of underground drainage channels in many Wards.

Steps to reduce traffic congestion from Anaimedu to Military Road due to multiple level-crossing gates has also been a long-standing demand of the residents.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recently announced a flyover at Ammapet for ₹ 120 crore. Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj during his visit to review development works in Salem said that the State Government was planning to take over a defunct land of the Co-operative spinning mill in Ammapet to set up an IT park.

Over 1,000 families residing along the North and South railway lines have been seeking patta for their land. Residents of Ashok Nagar and areas nearby Kumaragiri lake have been demanding a solution to prevent flooding during rainy season.

The results of the Corporation elections could be an indicator for DMK on how public are responding to various development schemes announced for Salem.

V. Deivalingam, the DMK candidate contesting from Ward 9, said completion of underground drainage works and providing uninterrupted water supply to residents would be his top priorities. The AIADMK has not implemented any schemes to fulfil basic amenities in the Ward. Handling of waste has been poor in the Ward and the battery vehicles procured for clearing waste remain non-functional, he alleged.

AIADMK candidate in Ward 36 N.Yadhavamoorthi said that his focus would be on fulfilling basic amenities, including re-laying tar roads in the Ward.

He added that measures would be taken for setting up proper outflow channels from Veeranam lake and preventing water stagnation in the area.