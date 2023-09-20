Good response to Vande Bharat train service between Coimbatore and Chennai

September 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Vande Bharat train service between Coimbatore and Chennai has reduced the travel time and has witnessed overwhelming response, said a release from the Southern Railway - Salem Division.

It is being welcomed by IT professionals, traders and businessmen from various textile and industrial units in and around Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. The service is registering good patronage since introduction. The train has registered over 100% occupancy in both directions, it said.