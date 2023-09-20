HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Good response to Vande Bharat train service between Coimbatore and Chennai

September 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vande Bharat train service between Coimbatore and Chennai has reduced the travel time and has witnessed overwhelming response, said a release from the Southern Railway - Salem Division.

It is being welcomed by IT professionals, traders and businessmen from various textile and industrial units in and around Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. The service is registering good patronage since introduction. The train has registered over 100% occupancy in both directions, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.