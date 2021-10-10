Good response to vaccination drive

The fifth mega vaccination drive saw brisk turnout of the public to the camps here and there was higher allocation of vaccines to the district.

In Salem, the vaccination drive was conducted through 1,392 camps. The district administration targeted to administer 2.10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses through the camp. This was the highest allocation for the district, so far.

Village health nurses in certain blocks took part in the drive wearing black badges to highlight their various demands, including eight-hour duty time, holidays on two Sundays a month among others.

In the Salem Corporation limits, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the camps in its limits. A total of 200 camps were set up in the corporation limits here.

In Namakkal, the district administration targeted to administer 1,17,500 doses of vaccines. District Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the camps at Puduchitram Union. The Collector visited a few houses here and enquired with the residents whether they were vaccinated. Ms. Singh interacted with a 101-year-old woman who was inoculated and congratulated her. Over 4,000 persons were involved in the vaccination drive.

In Dharmapuri, the vaccination drive was organised through 578 centres. District Collector S. Divyadarshini visited the vaccination centres at Odasalpatti, Gopinathampatti, Morappur bus stand, Bethur, Bommidi bus stand, Kadathur and a few other places.

In Erode, the drive was organised at 993 centres, including 40 mobile teams. The district administration targeted to administer over one lakh doses through the mega camp.