Good response to vaccination drive in Erode district

ERODE

26 December 2021 17:49 IST

With rising cases of the Omicron variant, there was good response to the COVID-19 vaccination drive held in the district on Sunday.

The drive was held in 512 centres in government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and in schools across the district where there was good turnout of people in the morning. Camp was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the public turned out mostly to administer the second dose. Also, 2,048 health staff were on a door-to-door drive covering the unvaccinated, both in the Corporation limits and in rural areas.

Likewise, the drive was held at 469 camps in Namakkal district while health staff, through 38 mobile vehicles, administered vaccines to people at their doorsteps across the district. Officials said doctors, nurses, anganwadi workers and teachers were pressed into service for the drive. The officials said 6,11,779 people had been vaccinated in the 15 vaccination drives held so far in the district.