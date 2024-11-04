GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Good response to trekking in Yercaud hills

Published - November 04, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
Trekkers at the Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak in Yercaud in Salem district.

Trekkers at the Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak in Yercaud in Salem district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The trekking route between Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak in Yercaud that was announced by the Forest Department has got a good response from the public.

The Forest Department recently announced 40 trials in the State for trekking and categorised them into easy, moderate, and tough routes. The department also fixed the package amount for the trekking and announced that willing people shall book and pay online for the trekking through the www.trektamilnadu.com website.

Out of 40 trails, in Salem district there are three trails: Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak (easy category), and Kurumbapatti Zoo and Kondappanaickenpatti, in Gundur (moderate category). The booking for the Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak was started recently and it got a good response from the public. The booking for the remaining two trails is yet to begin. Till Sunday, 21 people trekked in the Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak.

S. Parthiban and P. Manimegalai, a couple from Chennai, said, “We had booked for trekking in Nagalur-Sanniyasimalai Peak for our family during Deepavali holidays. It was a wonderful experience for us and on Saturday, 11 members, including children, completed the trekking. We have planned to come for trekking regularly. It was a different experience for the children.”

Forest Department officials said that a bag, cap, sesame balls, chips packet, and a 100-ml cool drink packet were provided to the trekkers. There are two time slots for trekking: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Five guides were appointed to guide the trekkers.

