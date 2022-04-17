Good response to Tiruppur Book Festival

MLA K. Selvaraj (right) and Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar (second right) visiting one of the stalls after the inauguration of the Tiruppur Book Festival.

April 17, 2022 17:50 IST

The 18th Tiruppur Book Festival, which was inaugurated on April 14, has seen good response from the public going by the footfall in the first few days, according to the organisers.

M. Thirupathy, a member of the reception committee for the event, said that around 7,000 people visited on Saturday, which is an increase from Friday’s footfall of around 5,000 visitors. On the inaugural day, around 3,000 visited the book fair being held at K.R.C. City Centre on Mangalam Road, he said.

The 17th Tiruppur Book Festival was held in 2020 from January 30 to February 9 and the fair was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As it is being held after a gap of two years, the public are showing interest to visit the fair,” Mr. Thirupathy said.

Organised by Pinnal Book Trust and Bharathi Puthagalayam, the book fair has 95 stalls with books from several genres and will be held till April 24. Mr. Thirupathy noted that the organisers have fixed the visitor timings from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. during weekdays as the footfall is generally low till the afternoon due to the soaring temperature. However, the fair opens at 11 a.m. on the weekends.