Good response to The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair in Coimbatore

February 02, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 19th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2023 concluded at Kumaraguru College of Technology here on Thursday.

On the second and concluding day of the Fair, students along with their parents visited the stalls of top international universities and colleges. Representatives from banks and financial institutions explained to the students the various options available for financing higher education abroad. A parent who visited the Fair said this served as a one-stop platform for the students and parents to gather information and clear their doubts.

Overseas education specialists explained higher education courses available in Engineering, Liberal Arts, and Business schools and universities and briefed about the entrance tests such as GRE, TOEFL, IELTS, and GMAT.

Joseph V. Thanikal, Director of Kumaraguru College of Technology, said these kinds of education fairs increased the confidence among the students who aspire to go abroad for higher education. As The Hindu was partnering with educational institutions and facilitators, this gave credibility to the students and parents as well.

Apart from going to the United States, many students were willing to pursue their higher education in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, he said and added that in the current scenario, girl students outnumbered boys in planning their education and career abroad.

The Education Fair was inaugurated by Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap at Taj Vivanta on Wednesday. The event was presented by MPOWER Financing, powered by Learners Cortex and Magoosh, with the State Bank of India as regional banking and Kumaraguru College of Technology as venue partners.