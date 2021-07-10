Good response to special vaccination drive

C.N. Neelakantan had not attempted to have his second Covishield jab after he learnt about long queues and short-supply of vaccine. On Saturday, though, the Kuniamuthur resident had his second dose in no time.

“I left home at 9 a.m., reached the Corporation Primary School, Selvapuram, had my second dose and I was back home by 9.45,” he said.

The Corporation had organised a special vaccination drive at the school and four other places – one each a zone – for people over 65 years of age and who had their first dose. It had sent despatched 200 vaccines for each of the five centres.

He was not alone. Several senior citizens like him made use of the opportunity, and they did not have to wait long. Chetty Street resident A. Nataraja said he received the second dose vaccine in no time.

It was a long overdue step from the Corporation, he added.

Sources in the Corporation said as against the 1,000 doses despatched, the number of people vaccinated stood at 1,150. This was the Corporation’s first such vaccination drive.

Mr. Neelakantan said the Corporation should organise more such camps and while doing so, say every fortnight or a month, it should lower the eligibility criteria to 60-plus years as there were many in that age group who awaited their second dose.

The sources said the civic body would consider holding such special camps on regular intervals.