Good response to Salem Book Fair

November 25, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the Salem Book Fair on Saturday.

Students at the Salem Book Fair on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem Book Fair received good response from the public.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated the Salem Book Fair on November 21. The fair has 250 stalls with more than two lakh books displayed for sale. From day one, people have been coming in large numbers, especially during the evening hours. The district administration has made various arrangements for the public, including eateries, mini cinema hall, water and toilet facilities.

The district administration also provided transport facilities for school and college students to come to the fair and also provided food to them. While the planetarium and science-related bookstalls attracted the school students, the youth were taking selfies at the selfie point decorated with books.

Books that received Nobel Prize and Sahitya Akademi awards and photos that were recognised at the global level are on display in separate stalls.

A blood bank has been set up by the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and 15 persons have donated blood in the last three days.

V. Perumal of Hasthampatti said the mini cinema hall with air-conditioned facilities played documentaries and short films. “We watched The Elephant Wispherers, which received an Oscar Award. We also saw the copies of news papers printed in 1814. Many did not know the names of those newspapers,” Mr. Perumal added.

