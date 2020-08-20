Good response to online classes in S.S. Kulam educational district

The online classes arranged for Class XII students in 40 government and aided schools in S.S. Kulam educational district have registered around 65% attendance, with nearly 3,000 students attending every day.

District Educational Officer (DEO) R. Geetha told The Hindu the classes were started on July 24. The headmasters and teachers of 26 government schools, two Corporation schools and 12 aided schools in the educational district were instructed about the classes in separate meetings and the classes were arranged through videoconferencing, she said.

“The students are using the laptops issued by the government or their smartphones. In case any student does not have a smartphone, two students have been asked to share a phone,” Ms. Geetha said. Four one-hour classes were being held from Monday to Friday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. To ensure that the online classes were held properly, three monitoring teams comprising headmasters, teachers and other officials had been formed to report the status of the classes through WhatsApp groups, she said.

Though the classes were not compulsory, around 3,032 students of the total 4,696 Class XII students in these 40 schools attended the classes on August 14, Ms. Geetha said. “We achieved only 49% attendance on July 30, but now we are able to maintain the attendance around 65% every day,” she said.

Besides, taking classes, teachers also chipped in to ensure that the students attended the classes without any hassles. M. Karthik Prabu, a Class XII Botany teacher at Ondipudur Government Boys Higher Secondary School, provided ₹ 1,000 to a student to recharge his mobile data plan. “He is a bright student who scored 453 out of 600 in Plus One. When he said he could not afford to pay for the data plan, I gave him the cash,” he said.

A. Jansi, a student of VCV Government Higher Secondary School in Vellakinar, said mathematics was the most difficult subject to understand online. “Our teacher draws the sums on the mobile screen,” she said, adding that she had become used to the online classes despite initial hiccups. “Nothing can replace the classroom teaching,” Ms. Jansi said.

Ms. Geetha said the teachers and officials were working towards achieving 90% attendance.