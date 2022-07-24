Good response to mega vaccination camps held in districts

The 32nd mega vaccination camp held in the districts on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. saw a large number of people taking vaccination against COVID-19.

In Salem district, vaccination camps were held in 2,160 places. District Collector S. Karmegam said that 96% of people aged over 12 were administered the first dose and 84% administered the second dose.

In 31 mega vaccination camps held in the district, 12.42 lakh people were administered the first dose, 8.15 lakh people the second dose, and 21,356 people the booster dose, Mr. Karmegam added.

In Namakkal district, vaccination camps were held in 2,766 places. District Collector Shreya P. Singh said 86.47% of people were administered the first dose, 70.13% received the second dose, and 48,703 people were administered booster doses till Saturday. In the 31 mega vaccination camps held in the district, 8.93 lakh people were administered vaccines, Ms. Singh added.

In Dharmapuri district, vaccination camps are held in 2,064 centres. In the district till Saturday, 11.81 lakh people were administered the first dose, 10.22 lakh second dose, and 26,051 people administered the booster dose, District Collector K. Santhi said in a release.

In Erode district, vaccination camps were held in 3,194 places, and in Krishnagiri district, vaccination camps were held in 1,270 places.