Good response to living perception survey

ERODE

23 February 2020 00:48 IST

With a week left for the nationwide “Ease of Living Perception Survey 2019” to end, a total of 47,986 people in the city had participated in the survey, so far, here on Saturday.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is conducting the survey in 114 cities in the country between February 1 to 29 to assess feedback from citizens on city’s infrastructure, pollution level, healthcare, transportation and other facilities. Participants can scan the QR Code displayed in banners or log onto https://eol2019.org/CitizenFeedback%2c and answer the questions. Based on the survey, cities will be ranked by the ministry.

A senior corporation official said that the current population of the city is about 5.5 lakh and the target is to make 10% of the population to participate in the survey. Thus, of the 55,000 people expected to participate in the survey, 47,986 have participated till Saturday. “With a week left for the survey to conclude, we expect more to participate in the survey”, said the official.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that under the Smart City Mission, 23 projects worth ₹916.08 crore were planned to be implemented and one project worth ₹13.58 crore which is to establish micro compost centres has been completed. While 14 projects worth ₹658.68 crore is under implementation, tender has been floated for three projects worth ₹56.22 crore while detailed project report is being prepared for four projects worth ₹186 crore.