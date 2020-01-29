Good response to International Education Fair 2020

The 17th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2020 began here on Wednesday at Taj Vivanta.

With New India Assurance as the overseas insurance sponsor and Kumaraguru Institutions as the strategic partner, the fair provided an opportunity to students looking for overseas education to explore various options – choice of country, choice of institution, availability of scholarship and work permit among others.

Inaugurating the fair, V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Managing Director and Chairman, Suguna Group, said it was gratifying to note that Coimbatore had always been a destination for The Hindu to conduct the overseas education fair, what with the city having a number of education institutions and being an education hub.

The students, who looked at higher education abroad, were keen on two aspects – availability of scholarships and work permits. The students thought that a year or two work experience would put them in good stead. Therefore, the institutions participating in the fair should take the message to their governments to relax work permit norms.

Mr. Lakshminarayanasamy also said that students were also looking at institutions in the country that had partnered with institutions abroad for twinning programmes so that they could complete a part of their course here and continue the rest abroad to have a foreign degree.

The first day of the Wednesday’s fair saw a good number of students seek details of undergraduate courses in science, engineering, fashion designing in various countries.

Jonathan Shankar, Immigration Manager, Leads Edu Services, said in Coimbatore she saw as a good response as in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The students, at the undergraduate level, were looking at science and technology programmes in the U.K. and Canada as the countries post-study work permits.

A few students sought details of post-graduate programmes as well.

Sabari Kishore of Campus France said a lot of visiting students were looking at colleges in France as they seemed to be aware of the fact that they could have the medium of instruction in English and for a fee that was not as high as other countries. A few of the inquiries he got were also for courses related to fashion technology and information technology.

Nithin A., a visitor looking for postgraduate courses in information technology, said he got a fair idea of overseas education at the fair and there were a few institutions that he was interested in. His concern was about the cost of education and that was more or less addressed.

The fair will be held at the Kumaraguru College of Technology on Thursday and it moves next to Chennai.