The government exhibition, which was inaugurated by Collector Kranti Kumar Pati on May 25 has so far drawn 1,18,244 adults and 26,639 children totalling 1,44,883 visitors, thus, netting a revenue of ₹20,40,050.

The expo to conclude on July 10 has 27 government and seven quasi government stalls besides various entertainment and amusement facilities and a food court. Entry fee for adults is ₹15 and for children, it is ₹10.