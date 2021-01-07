Good response to Coimbatore Marathon

As many as 6,500-plus participants from across the globe participated in seven categories in ‘Run Smart’, the virtual edition of the Coimbatore Marathon 2020 held from December 1 to 31.

The event had garnered the participation of people from all walks of life.

Dr. T. Balaji, Managing Trustee of the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, said, “when we conceived the idea of a marathon, we never expected that it will be welcomed by the residents of Coimbatore to this extent.” CCF had recently launched its dream project Aravanippu - a model rural home care palliative service.

Ramesh Ponnuswami, Race Director, said, “The eighth edition of the marathon has been a big success and a very gratifying experience for my team, which has worked for months to put this event together. The support from various stakeholders has been phenomenal for our intent to ensure continuity of the event despite the pandemic.”

The marathon was organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation in association with Coimbatore Runners & Show Space Events. All the participants received a finisher T-Shirt and a medal.