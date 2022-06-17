Good response for liquor bottle buyback scheme in Yercaud

‘Number of bottles being returned has been increasing’

The buyback scheme of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) implemented in Yercaud, is getting a good response as over 50% of the bottles are being returned to the shops.

To reduce littering in forest areas, which harms wild animals, this scheme was launched by Tasmac from June 15 (Wednesday). There are three Tasmac outlets in Yercaud. The liquor bottles are sold to tipplers for an extra ₹10. After the bottle is returned to the shop, the extra amount will be refunded to them.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Manager for Tasmac, R. Raja, said, “We have been selling liquor bottles in these three outlets with barcodes and stickers. We are receiving bottles from the customers only if they have a barcode and sticker, and the bottle should not be damaged.” Of the three outlets, one is elite. Apart from the elite outlet, Mr. Raja said, customers returned more than half of the bottles every day in the remaining outlets.

“On the first day [Wednesday], 1,410 bottles were sold in a shop and 850 bottles were returned. In another shop, 2,001 bottles were sold and of those, 892 were returned. On Thursday, 1,821 bottles were sold in a shop and of those, 930 were returned. Slowly, the number of bottles being returned is increasing. Mr. Raja said.

“In the elite shop, the return of bottles has started to increase, and we expect that in the next 15 days, the return will increase in all three outlets,” he added.