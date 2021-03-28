Good governance by Karunanidhi led to development in T.N.: Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah said that good governance by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi led to development in Tamil Nadu.

Campaigning in Hosur, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP hads not been able to grow much in South India. In Karnataka, the BJP was not voted to power but it formed the government through ‘Operation Kamal’.

He said that voting for the AIADMK was equal to voting for the BJP. Hence, the public should hand a huge loss to the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the upcoming elections.

The DMK should come to power to put an end to hike in petrol, diesel and domestic gas prices.

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of trying to rule the country through divisive politics and by creating clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have time for farmers who had been protesting for 120 days, but he was working in favour of corporates.