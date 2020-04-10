Good Friday: Church takes to live streaming of Holy Mass

On Friday morning, the presbyter (pastor) at the CSI All Souls’ Church conducted Good Friday Holy Mass. He went about delivering the God’s message just as he would on any other Good Friday.

But this year it was different, for he was addressing empty pews as the faithful kept away because of the 21-day lockdown that the Government of India had announced to contain he spread of COVID-19 virus.

The presbyter, however, reached out to the hundreds of faithful as the church live streamed his Mass.

In the same way, the Protestant Diocese in Coimbatore had on Friday sent out Bishop Rt. Rev. Timothy Ravinder Dev Pradeep’s message through a social media platform.

Eight districts

“My message reached most of the members of the Protestant community in the eight districts,” he said.

The Diocese managed 355 churches in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

The Diocese did not want to violate the lockdown order and at the same time wanted to reach out to the Protestants. So, technology came in handy, said the Bishop.

To adapt to the lockdown situation, the presbyters had condensed their mass, which, otherwise, would go on for two-and-a-half to three hours. They had curtailed it to around half-an-hour or so.

“Instead of reading on five to seven verses, the presbyters confined themselves to one or two verses. Similarly, they briefly dealt with the Utterances – the seven words that Jesus Christ had spoken on the cross,” the Bishop explained.

The introduction of technology had also democratised the prayer in a way that the presbyter was able to immediately receive feedback for his mass, which would not have been possible had he conducted in traditional style.

That many of the presbyters and Protestants were technology-savvy only helped matters, he added.

The Catholic Diocese, however, stuck to the traditional way of praying on Good Friday. Vicar General S. John Joseph said the Bishop and 10 fathers prayed at the St. Michael’s Cathedral on Big Bazaar Street.

The Catholics did not turn up because of the lockdown but they followed the instructions given through the official channel, Madha TV. This was the Tamil Nadu Arch Bishop’s official channel and that was how the Catholic clergy was in touch with its people, he added.