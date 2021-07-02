Goldsmiths face low turnout of workers

COIMBATORE

Goldsmiths in Coimbatore city, who are permitted to open their units, face low turnout of workers as public transport services are yet to resume in the district.

S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of the Coimbatore Goldsmiths Association, said of the 40,000 micro units that made jewellery here, just about 2,000 were functioning. Workers from other districts, who used to work in Coimbatore, need buses to return to the district. Similarly, workers who used to come to the smithies from different parts of the district need buses to commute to the workplace. Hence, not many units had resumed operations. “We have orders for the Aavani month, which is a wedding season. We hope bus services will restart next week,” he said.

Further, the goldsmiths were unable to travel to other districts to sell the jewellery they made or had in hand, he added.

B. Muthuvenkatraman, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association, said the jewellery retail showrooms in the city remained shut and hence, the local demand was low. Since other districts and States were reopening gradually, orders were trickling in. But, the local market should pick up. Some manufacturers were travelling to other districts by train to sell the jewellery as bus services were not available.

The jewellery making factories and goldsmithies remained shut for nearly 55 days. So the units were just finishing the work on hand. It was difficult to forecast the market now as people who had postponed purchases would want to shop when the shops reopened.

The demand for jewellery as an investment option was expected to continue, he said.