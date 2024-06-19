ADVERTISEMENT

Goldsmith, son abducted in Coimbatore; ₹42 lakh demanded as ransom

Published - June 19, 2024 10:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore are on the lookout for three known persons, who abducted a goldsmith and his son on June 17 night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Senthilkumar and his son Vishnuvasan of Ponnaiyarajapuram in the city were abducted by three men, identified as Sathish, Dhanapal and Dhanasekar.

According to the police, Sathish had given two bangles to Mr. Senthikumar for repair work. Sathish contacted Mr. Senthilkumar over the phone around 11 p.m. on June 17 and demanded him to return the bangles.

Following the call, Mr. Senthilkumar and his son, along with their pet dog, went out in their car. However, they did not return. Sathish contacted Mr. Senthilkumar’s sister around 3 p.m. next day and demanded a ransom of ₹42 lakh and threatened her of finishing her brother and his son if the money was not paid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the woman’s complaint, the R.S. Puram police lodged a complaint against the three men on Tuesday. The police are on the lookout for the trio.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US