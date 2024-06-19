Goldsmith, son abducted in Coimbatore; ₹42 lakh demanded as ransom

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore are on the lookout for three known persons, who abducted a goldsmith and his son on June 17 night.

The police said that Senthilkumar and his son Vishnuvasan of Ponnaiyarajapuram in the city were abducted by three men, identified as Sathish, Dhanapal and Dhanasekar.

According to the police, Sathish had given two bangles to Mr. Senthikumar for repair work. Sathish contacted Mr. Senthilkumar over the phone around 11 p.m. on June 17 and demanded him to return the bangles.

Following the call, Mr. Senthilkumar and his son, along with their pet dog, went out in their car. However, they did not return. Sathish contacted Mr. Senthilkumar’s sister around 3 p.m. next day and demanded a ransom of ₹42 lakh and threatened her of finishing her brother and his son if the money was not paid.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the R.S. Puram police lodged a complaint against the three men on Tuesday. The police are on the lookout for the trio.