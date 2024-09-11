Goldsmith robbed of ₹50.95 lakh in Coimbatore

The police are on the lookout for two men, who robbed a goldsmith of ₹50.95 lakh in Coimbatore in the early hours of Tuesday. Akshay Kadam, 28, a resident of Vysial Street in Coimbatore, complained to the police that he was robbed of the cash by two men, who came in a two-wheeler.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Kadam, the robbery took place around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when he was heading to Gandhipuram on a two-wheeler. He carried ₹50,95,000 in a shoulder bag as he planned to visit Salem for purchasing gold.

While passing through the old flyover on Avinashi Road, two men approached Mr. Kadam on a two-wheeler and waylaid him. According to the complainant, the pillion rider held him firm while the rider robbed him of his shoulder bag that contained cash. The duo fled the spot after the robbery.

Mr. Kadam lodged a complaint with the Variety Hall police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. The police said that the complainant knew one of the robbers, identified as Krishna Patel of Maharashtra.

