ADVERTISEMENT

Goldsmith robbed of ₹50.95 lakh in Coimbatore

Published - September 11, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for two men, who robbed a goldsmith of ₹50.95 lakh in Coimbatore in the early hours of Tuesday. Akshay Kadam, 28, a resident of Vysial Street in Coimbatore, complained to the police that he was robbed of the cash by two men, who came in a two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Kadam, the robbery took place around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday, when he was heading to Gandhipuram on a two-wheeler. He carried ₹50,95,000 in a shoulder bag as he planned to visit Salem for purchasing gold.

While passing through the old flyover on Avinashi Road, two men approached Mr. Kadam on a two-wheeler and waylaid him. According to the complainant, the pillion rider held him firm while the rider robbed him of his shoulder bag that contained cash. The duo fled the spot after the robbery.

Mr. Kadam lodged a complaint with the Variety Hall police, who registered a case and launched an investigation. The police said that the complainant knew one of the robbers, identified as Krishna Patel of Maharashtra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US