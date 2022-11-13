Goldsmith injured following LPG cylinder leak in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 13, 2022 19:48 IST

The house that was damaged in an explosion following LPG leakage at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A goldsmith hailing from West Bengal suffered minor injuries when a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) leakage led to an explosion at a house in R.S. Puram here on Sunday.

The police said K. Bijay (30), who lived in a rented house on Thiyagi Kumaran Street was injured in the explosion.

According to the police, Mujafar Hussain, also from West Bengal, had taken a tile-roofed house on rent next to that of Mr. Bijay. He has been running a gold smithery in the house for the past several years.

Mr. Bijay slept at Hussain’s rented house-cum-smithery on Saturday night. The police said that LPG from a cylinder kept in the kitchen leaked overnight and possibly settled down at floor level. It led to an explosion when Mr. Bijay connected an adaptor to one of the plugs in the house to charge his mobile phone around 8.45 a.m. The roof tiles of the kitchen were blown off in the impact.

The police added that the house did not catch fire in the explosion and the cylinder did not explode. The R.S. Puram police have registered a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code.

Coimbatore
explosion

