Goldsmith held for employing minor boy in Coimbatore

August 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Variety Hall Road police on Tuesday arrested a goldsmith on the charge of employing a 17-year-old boy in a jewellery manufacturing unit in Coimbatore.

The police said that Subrata Paul (31), who runs Subrata Jewel Manufacturing at K.G. Street in Coimbatore, was arrested and released on station bail. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by D.V. Vijayakumar, project director of the National Child Labour Project in Coimbatore. The boy hailing from West Bengal was rescued and admitted to a home. 

