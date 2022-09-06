Goldsmith arrested for employing minor boy in Coimbatore

The Variety Hall Road police on Tuesday arrested a goldsmith on charges of employing a minor boy at his goldsmithery at Sukrawarpet in the city. The arrested has been identified as Sheik Asral Ali, a native of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

According to the police, a team led by D. Vijayakumar, project director of National Child Labour Project, had inspected the goldsmithery at Sukrawarpet on August 11 based on specific information. The team found a boy at work. The officials rescued the boy, also hailing from West Bengal, and took him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where an age determination test was done. The test result showed that the boy could be aged between 11 and 13 years.

A case was registered against the accused for offences under two Sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Vijayakumar on Monday. Sub-inspector Arul Perumal said the accused was arrested on Tuesday. He was released on bail.