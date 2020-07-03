Coimbatore

Golden Leaf India awards announced

Harrisons Malayalam Limited and United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company have won five awards each in the 16th edition of Golden Leaf India Award: Southern Tea Competition organised by the United Tea Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) and the Tea Board of India.

According to a release, the first screening was held at UPASI, Coonoor, in March this year. The technical analysis of the tea leaves was done at UPASI’s Tea Research Foundation laboratories. With the lockdown in force, the final tasting session was held in Guwahati, Kochi, and Kolkata. Arun Kumar, convenor, said 62 teas were short-listed at the first and second levels. The teas were evaluated by C. Karumbaiahh of Paramount Tea Marketing in Guwahati, Nimish B. Parokh of J. Thomas & Co in Kochi, and Satyajeet Hazarika of J. Thomas & Co in Kolkata.

