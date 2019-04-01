Gold worth ₹2.2 crore seized

Flying squad and static surveillance team monitoring the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct seized seven kg. of gold near Paramathi Vellur during the early hours of Monday.

According to officials, the team, which was involved in vehicle checks near Keerambur toll plaza here, stopped an omni van which was headed towards Madurai. On search, officials seized seven kg. of gold worth approximately ₹2.2 crore since its owners did not possess necessary documents. Owners of the goods have reportedly said that they were carrying the gold to be distributed to jewellers in Madurai, Kanyakumari and various other districts.

Officials alerted Income Tax officials for further investigation. The seized gold would be returned once required documents are produced, officials said.