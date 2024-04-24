April 24, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who robbed a gold smithery owner of 350 grams of ornaments, after knocking down his two-wheeler with a car, late on Monday in Coimbatore.

The police said that the accused targeted R. Rajendran (62), a resident of Arul Garden at Selvapuram, when he was riding his two-wheeler with his friend T. Shanthakumar (40) of Lankeshwara Layout at Selvapuram on the pillion.

As the duo was passing through Perur main road near Selva Chinthamani tank around 11.45 p.m., a car that came from behind knocked down the two-wheeler. The duo, both having gold smithery attached to their residences, was heading to the Coimbatore railway station. They fell on the road and suffered minor injuries.

Four men walked out of the car and approached the duo on the pretext of helping them. However, one of them took out a sickle and assaulted Mr. Rajendran, injuring him on right leg and near right ear. The men took 350 grams of jewellery, which Mr. Rajendran had kept in a bag, and sped away.

After being alerted by other motorists, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital. The Selvapuram police said that special teams were on the lookout for the robbers.

