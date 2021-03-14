Coimbatore

Gold, silver goods seized

Valuables including cash, silver and gold jewellery were seized by election surveillance teams during checks here.

A flying squad team conducting vehicle checks at Maravaneri in Salem North constituency seized 22 gold rings worth ₹ 2 lakh from a motorist on Saturday. Officials said the motorist was jewellery a sales agent. The valuables were handed over to treasury.

During vehicle checks in Veerapandi constituency, surveillance officials seized 10 kg of silver waist chains and silver anklets worth about ₹3.5 lakh from a two-wheeler rider. The valuables were handed over to the treasury.

In Krishnagiri, a static surveillance team during vehicle checks near the Government Arts College seized ₹4.64 lakh from a car. The amount was handed over to the sub-treasury in Krishnagiri.

