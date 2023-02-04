HamberMenu
Gold seized from passengers at Coimbatore airport

February 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, on Friday seized 3.73 kg gold from three persons who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport from Singapore.

On the basis of specific intelligence gathered, the officials intercepted three passengers, who brought gold in concealment from Singapore to Coimbatore by Scoot Airlines flight.

The gold was concealed in garments and in rectum. The total quantity of foreign origin gold seized is 3.73 kg and is valued at approximately ₹2.19 crore.

All the three passengers - 34-year-old Abubacker Siddiq of Tiruchi, Priya (36 years and from Tiruchi) and 29-year-old Srimathi from Coimbatore were arrested .Further investigations are on.

