Coimbatore

Gold seized from air passenger at Coimbatore airport

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Coimbatore International Airport seized 640.110 grams of 24 carat gold valued at ₹31..68 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on November 28.

The passenger admitted that had had concealed three oval shaped black coloured polythene packets containing complex gold paste in three packets in rectum. The oval shaped packets were ejected by the passenger and the gold was seized. Passenger was arrested and further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 12:06:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gold-seized-from-air-passenger-at-coimbatore-airport/article37797917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY