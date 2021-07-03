Gold seized at Coimbatore International Airport

COIMBATORE

03 July 2021 00:28 IST

Customs officials seized nearly eight kg gold worth almost ₹4 crore from six passengers who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday morning. An official said the passengers arrived by Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. They belonged to different parts of Tamil Nadu. They had not disclosed the gold they were carrying and were stopped before the arrival lounge, based on inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. They were carrying gold in paste form and it was concealed in their garments. The six passengers will be arrested, the official said.

Vendors plea to Collector Advertising Advertising

The Coimbatore District Street Vendors Workers Union, affiliated to the AITUC, has appealed to District Collector G.S. Sameeran to permit the vendors to restart business in the same places where they were selling before the lockdown. All the vendors should be given an ID card and a certificate within a stipulated period, it said in a memorandum submitted to the Collector.

Contribution to CMPRF

The foundries in Coimbatore have contributed ₹1.1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 management. The industry representatives met the Chief Minister in Chennai on Thursday and handed over the cheque.

Recognition

Fisher Pumps has received the MSME Honours 2021 award, given away by Tally Solutions, under the “Idea Icons” category. The company has been recognised for its two new products - powered air respirator (Airpro) and Professional air steriliser (Airbar).