Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

August 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, seized 4.1 kg of gold and arrested two passengers who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday by Scoot Airlines.

According to a press release, the officials intercepted three passengers, who came from Singapore, based on specific intelligence. They brought gold concealed in their pant pockets and inner wear. The value of the gold seized is approximately worth ₹2.47 crore. Two passengers, Jaffar Ali (50) and Shahul Hameed (28), both from Chennai, were arrested and remanded in Judicial custody on August 24. Further investigations are on.

