Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

January 13, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 3.5 kg gold worth ₹ 2.05 crores at the Coimbatore International Airport on Friday. According to a press release, the officials intercepted six passengers who reached Coimbatore from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight. Two passengers — Manikandan (32) from Cuddalore, and Ibrahim (20) from Tiruchi — were arrested. Further investigation is on. ADVERTISEMENT

