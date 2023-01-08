Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

January 08, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday seized 3.54 kg gold from six passengers who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah.

According to a release, on the basis of specific intelligence gathered, the officials intercepted six passengers who arrived here by Air Arabia flight. Foreign origin gold weighing 3.54 kg worth approximately ₹2.05 crore was seized from them. One passanger named Muthu Kumar (aged 37 and from Sivaganga) was arrested. Further investigation was on.