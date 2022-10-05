5.6 kg of gold seized at Coimbatore airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Coimbatore seized 5.6 kg gold from six passengers who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on October 3 from Singapore by Scoot Airlines.

The officials intercepted six passengers on the basis of specific intelligence and found they had concealed gold in the form of crude chains and bangles. They had hidden the gold in their baggages, basic wear, and pant pockets.

The total quantity of foreign origin gold seized was 5.6 kg that was valued at ₹2.94 crores.



The officers arrested two passengers. One was Mohammed Afzal (32 years) of Chennai from whom gold worth over ₹1 crore was seized. The other was Krishnan (66 years) from Tiruchi. The gold seized from him was worth over ₹50 lakhs but less than ₹1 crore. He was arrested and later released on bail. Further investigations are on, said official sources.