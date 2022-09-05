Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 3.5 kg gold from seven persons who reached Coimbatore International Airport on Monday morning by Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific intelligence gathered, the officials intercepted seven passengers who brought gold concealed in waist belt, crude chains, and bangles. Totally, 3.5 kg gold valued at ₹1.83 crore were seized from them.

One passenger named Firoz Rahman, aged 30 years, of Kozhikode was arrested as gold seized from him was worth over ₹50 lakh. Further investigations are on.