Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 05, 2022 23:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 3.5 kg gold from seven persons who reached Coimbatore International Airport on Monday morning by Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific intelligence gathered, the officials intercepted seven passengers who brought gold concealed in waist belt, crude chains, and bangles. Totally, 3.5 kg gold valued at ₹1.83 crore were seized from them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

One passenger named Firoz Rahman, aged 30 years, of Kozhikode was arrested as gold seized from him was worth over ₹50 lakh. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app