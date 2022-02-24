Gold seized at Coimbatore airport
Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, seized 4.9 kg gold valued at ₹ 2.59 crore from four passengers who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday by Air Arabia flight from Sharjah.
The officials intercepted Uma (34) of Coimbatore, B. Bharathi (23) of Cuddalore, B. Thirumoorthy (26) of Thanjavur, and P. Vignesh Ganapathy (29) of Tiruchi and found that they had concealed gold in the knee cap/Jeans pants. . The officers arrested all the four passengers.
