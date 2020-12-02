Coimbatore

Gold seized at Coimbatore airport

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs here seized 2.3 kg gold in paste form, valued at about ₹ 90 lakh, from a passenger who arrived by Air Arabia flight at Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old passenger, a native of Tirunelveli, was trying to go out of the arrival hall at the airport after passing through the green channel.

He was searched on suspicion and it was found that he had hidden the gold in paste form around his hip. The officials said that he will be arrested.

