Coimbatore

Gold seized at airport

Customs officials seized one kg of gold in paste form from a passenger who arrived at Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Air Intelligence Unit here Jayachandran, based on the instructions of Commissioner of Customs D. Anil, the AIU Coimbatore was keeping surveillance at the airport.

They stopped a passenger Vikram, who was going out of the arrival hall after passing through the green channel on Wednesday morning. He was searched based on suspicion and the officials recovered one kg gold in paste form, valued at nearly ₹40 lakh. The passenger is from Chennai and investigations are on.

