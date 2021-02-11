Gold seized at airport

11 February 2021 22:58 IST

COIMBATORE

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5,747 grams of gold worth ₹2.85 crore from five passengers, who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on February 1 from Sharjah.

Deputy Director of DRI G. Satish said in a press release that based on intelligence inputs, the officials identified five passengers, who are from Sivaganga, Tiruchi, Chennai and Ramnad. When they came out of the green channel after completing immigration and Customs formalities at Coimbatore International Airport, they were intercepted by the DRI officials. But, the passengers denied carrying gold with them.

During personal search, the officials seized 6,318 gms of gold concealed in the body in the form of paste in ellipsoidal shaped objects.

On constant inquiry, one passenger admitted he had also swallowed 28 capsules that had gold in paste form.

Based on an application filed by the officials of the DRI, the Judicial Magistrate ordered retrieval of the gold swallowed. The passenger was admitted at the government hospital and the capsules were retrieved. The capsules had 324 grams of gold in paste form. This is a new method adopted by the smugglers, Mr. Satish said in the press release.

The gold paste was subjected to extraction and 5,747 grams of 24 carat gold was recovered. Further investigation is on and efforts are being taken to arrest the passengers.