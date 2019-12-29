Coimbatore

Gold seized at airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Coimbatore on Friday seized 1.4 kg of gold from two passengers, who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport by Air Arabia flight.

According to the officials, based on intelligence gathered, they intercepted Juned Yusuf Shaikh and Azim Sajid Qureshi of Mumbai. They were suspected to be carrying contraband goods in their cabin baggage. They were each carrying one carton box and these were opened. On checking, it was found that the two of them carried gold in the form of foils concealed in carton boxes.

The total quantity of gold recovered from the two is 1420 grams of gold in the form of foils, valued at ₹ 56.94 lakh. Both the passengers were arrested and released on bail.

