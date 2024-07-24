GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold prices fall in Coimbatore

Published - July 24, 2024 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following the budget announcement on Tuesday on import duty for gold, the gold prices dropped in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The jewellers welcomed the announcement saying it will discourage gold brought in through unauthorised routes. The Tamilnadu Jewellers’ Federation, representing 85 jewellery associations in the State, said in a press release that substantial reduction in import duty on gold and silver will encourage the organised sector, improve compliances, and bring more revenue to the government.

With high import duty, a major issue faced by the jewellers in the recent months, was the gold that came in through the unauthorised route. Now, the consumers would also benefit as the gold prices have falling substantially, said B. Sabarinath, president of the federation.

