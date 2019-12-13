Gold ornaments, cash stolen from Salem jeweller’s house

Unknown persons broke into the residence of a renowned jeweller near Kuranguchavadi here and allegedly stole 1.5 kg gold jewellery and ₹ 6 lakh in cash in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the burglars had opened the locker using keys that were kept near it.

City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai and Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime and traffic) S. Senthil visited the spot. They held inquiries with the residents and other staff there.

Sniffer dogs where pressed into service and fingerprint experts have lifted a few samples. According to DCP Senthil, valuables worth ₹ 76 lakh were stolen.

“Two persons are involved and we are checking footage from CCTV cameras to identify the accused. The residents have returned late last night and had forgotten to turn on the burglars alarm installed in the house. The accused would be identified and nabbed soon,” Mr. Senthil said.

Police said that the accused had spent close to three hours in the residence.