Gold loan waiver certificates distributed

Kallakuruchi MP Pon.Goutham Sigamani distributed gold loan waiver certificates to beneficiaries at Thalaivasal here on Sunday.

According to officials, the gold loan waiver certificates were distributed to beneficiaries from five societies in Thalaivasal and nearby areas. The MP distributed certificates to 125 beneficiaries here.

According to officials, in Thalaivasal taluk, gold loans worth ₹2 .14 crore has been waived for 526 beneficiaries in Thalaivasal, ₹.2 .54 crore worth loans for 485 beneficiaries in Anna Navakuruchi, ₹.1 .94 crore of loans of 488 beneficiaries in Siruvachur, ₹1 .21 crore loans of 414 beneficiaries in Unathur, ₹87.98 lakh loans of 255 beneficiaries in Manivizhunthan has been waived under the scheme here.

As many as 2,168 persons would benefit from the waiver here. Senior Co-operative department officials took part in the event.