February 19, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have launched an investigation against four former employees of a gold loan company for allegedly siphoning off over ₹ 30 lakh.

The case is against Sunitha Haridas, Paul Jaison, Kowsalya and Ayana Shaji, former employees of KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd, who worked in the company’s branch at Varadharajapuram near Peelamedu in Coimbatore.

The Peelamedu police said that Jebaseelan Samraj, assistant regional manager of the gold loan firm at Vellanaipatti in Coimbatore, lodged a complaint against the four former employees, accusing them of having defrauded the money.

According to the complainant, an audit conducted by the firm in October 2022 found that some of the gold jewellery pledged by customers were underweight. During further examination, those jewellery were found to be fake. The company found that 12 customers had availed of gold loans by pledging fake jewellery and the four former employees were complicit.

Peelamedu Inspector A. Natesan said the complainant has claimed a loss of ₹ 35 to ₹ 37 lakh. A detailed investigation is on, he said.

