Gold jewellery worth ₹36.57 crore seized

SALEM

13 March 2021 23:56 IST

Election surveillance team seized gold jewellery worth ₹ 36.57 crore from a truck during vehicle check near Thalaivasal here during the late hours of Friday.

Officials said a flying squad team during vehicle checks near Nathakarai toll plaza intercepted a container truck moving towards Salem from Chennai. On checks, the team found gold jewellery weighing about 237.34 kg worth ₹36.57 crore in boxes. As the transporters could not produce documents for the goods, the officials seized the jewellery and handed them over to sub-treasury. Income Tax officials had been alerted, the officials said.

