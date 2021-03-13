Coimbatore

Gold jewellery worth ₹36.57 crore seized

Election surveillance team seized gold jewellery worth ₹ 36.57 crore from a truck during vehicle check near Thalaivasal here during the late hours of Friday.

Officials said a flying squad team during vehicle checks near Nathakarai toll plaza intercepted a container truck moving towards Salem from Chennai. On checks, the team found gold jewellery weighing about 237.34 kg worth ₹36.57 crore in boxes. As the transporters could not produce documents for the goods, the officials seized the jewellery and handed them over to sub-treasury. Income Tax officials had been alerted, the officials said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 11:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/gold-jewellery-worth-3657-crore-seized/article34063722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY