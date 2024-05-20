GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold jewellery stolen from house in Salem

Published - May 20, 2024 07:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons entered the house of a software engineer and decamped with 38 sovereigns of gold jewellery here on Monday.

The incident came to light when Mahesh Kumar of Selvam Nagar in Kumalankuttai woke up in the morning and found the jewellery kept in the almirah missing. Police said the incident had occurred when the family was sleeping in a room while the almirah was in another room. Burglars gained entry into the house by breaking the lock of a door. Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog was pressed into service.

Police said CCTV footage revealed that two persons were roaming in the street in the night and they suspect that they could be involved in the crime. Based on a complaint, Erode North police registered a case.

